Did the Chiefs or Dolphins win the Tyreek Hill Trade? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Kansas City Chiefs traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five total draft picks, and the reactions to the trade ranged from hilarious to confused. New York is changing its vaccine mandate to allow athletes and entertainers to work in the Big Apple without having to be vaccinated, which means Kyrie Irving will be able to play home games just in time for the playoffs. St. Peter’s Peacocks guard Doug Edert has secured an NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings, making him a big winner of this year’s NCAA Tournament.