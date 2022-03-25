Did the Chiefs or Dolphins win the Tyreek Hill Trade? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the blockbuster trade that sent 6-time pro-bowl receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City to Miami. Did the Chiefs get enough back in return? Should they have just let Hill’s contract play out? Can Tua Tagovailoa take advantage of his speedy receiving corp? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.