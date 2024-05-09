Dick’s Sporting Goods Inks Deal with Boston’s Celtics and Red Sox Teams





More from Footwear News





Dick’s Sporting Goods has inked a new deal with two iconic Boston sports teams: the Celtics and the Red Sox.

Under the multi-year agreement, Dick’s will work with both teams in a variety of capacities as their official sporting goods retail partner. The agreement comes shortly after Dick’s opened its new 100,000 square-foot House of Sport store in Boston’s Prudential Center, which features in-store experiences like a climbing wall, golf bays and a HitTrax multi-sport cage. As part of the partnership, Dick’s will be able to use both teams’ intellectual property rights in the store and on its websites in Boston. Dick’s House of Sport logo will also be present in Boston’s TD Garden area and in Fenway Park during some games.

“When you think about sports and Boston, this city has so many iconic teams. The Celtics are Red Sox are among the very best of them,” said Mark Rooks, Dick’s Sporting Goods’ vice president of creative, sponsorships and entertainment. “Having two legendary Boston sports franchises integrated in what we are doing at House of Sport at Prudential Center and becoming the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of both teams makes so much sense and is a huge thrill. We’re looking forward to what we can create together for the incredible fans in Boston.”

The partnerships with both teams includes fan access to tickets and experiences. Dicks will also be a presenting partner for various youth initiatives for each team. Members of the Boston Red Sox’s Kid Nation — or the team’s official kid fan club — will get free tickets to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, sponsored by Dick’s. The retailer will also be the presenting partner and equipment provider for Boston Celtics’ Junior Celtics Academy All Girls Showcases, which helps young girls develop their basketball skills.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Troup Parkinson, executive vice president of partnerships for the Boston Red Sox. “Their commitment to fostering lasting relationships at the community level, and their proven track record of supporting and growing sports and recreation is exactly what we envisioned for the official sporting goods retail partner of the Boston Red Sox.”

“Dick’s Sporting Goods, the premiere sporting goods retailer in the United States, has consistently upheld their commitment to support athletics at local community levels,” said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics chief partnership officer. “As a brand that aligns with our core Celtics values, we are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with them on similar initiatives going forward, and we are proud to call them our official sporting goods retail partner.”

The deal is the latest way Dick’s is spreading its connections with other iconic brands and organizations in the sports world. In 2021, Dick’s rolled out a connected membership program with Nike and continues to partner with the Swoosh on events, including the It’s Her Shot tour, which takes WNBA players and other basketball figures around the country for a series of skills clinics and courtside chats. The fourth annual tour, which will stop in six cities across the country, was announced Thursday.

In Q4, Dick’s Sporting Goods reported sales and earnings figures that crushed expectations. The company said that it has completed its business improvement plan, part of which involved laying off a number of employees at the company’s customer service center. These changes cost the company $84.8 million in pre-tax charges related to layoffs and the integration of its Moosejaw and Public Lands operations.

Dick’s reports earnings for the first quarter on May 29.









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.