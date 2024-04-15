Diamond Heels complete series sweep over Notre Dame

It was a breeze of a weekend for the UNC baseball program, as they finished off the sweeping of Notre Dame Sunday.

After a rocky loss to South Carolina Tuesday, failing to get their offense going, UNC found their swing in the series against Notre Dame. Each game showcased the dominant season the Tar Heels have had, combing for 30 runs to the Fighting Irish’s 5 in the three game series and it all started in game one.

Game 1: UNC 13, Notre Dame 0

The bats were hot in game one, and UNC’s defense matched. The Diamondheels scored a run every inning they took the field except for the fifth, scoring 6 of 13 runs in the 6th inning.

On the flip side, Jason Decaro pitched lights out for UNC, giving up three hits and one walk in six innings pitched. The dominant performance from the mound was the ideal start to the weekend series.

Game 2: UNC 7, Notre Dame 2

Game two echoed game one success, dominating at the plate and securing wins on the mound. UNC finished with seven runs on 11 hits, nearly scoring in every inning outside the third and fourth.

Notre Dame did a better job getting hits, but couldn’t muster runs, finishing with two runs on nine hits. Shea Sprague secured his second win of the year, dishing out four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

Game 3: UNC 10, Notre Dame 3

Game three put an exclamation point on the statement UNC sent, with another dominating performance on both sides of the ball. Aidan Haugh had a solid outing on the mound with six strikeouts and no runs in five innings pitched.

UNC’s hitting stayed on par with the rest of the weekend, exploding in the fourth inning with five runs scored. Vance Honeycutt had three hits, including his 49th career homerun, which moved him second all-time for home runs in UNC history.

It was a perfect series win, adding to their promising season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire