Dewitt and Grand Ledge play to 1-1 draw, remain tied atop CAAC Blue standings

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Dewitt and Grand Ledge came into Thursday night’s game tied atop the CAAC Blue standings and left in the same situation after playing to a 1-1 draw.

Either team could have clinched at least a share of the conference championship with a victory.

Dewitt got an early goal off a free kick from Cate Piesko and held the 1-0 lead for most of the game.

Grand Ledge found the equalizer with just under 14 minutes to play when Ella Baird scored on a header off a corner kick.

Both teams have one CAAC Blue game remaining. The Comets play at East Lansing and the Panthers host Holt. Both games are on May 7 at 7 p.m.

