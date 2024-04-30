DeWitt boys take first at Camanche Storm Relays; Camanche and Northeast boys round out top three

Apr. 29—CAMANCHE — The Camanche Storm hosted their relays on Monday night, welcoming local teams in Central DeWitt, Northeast, Prince of Peace and Easton Valley.

It was a nice welcome back for many athletes from the Drake Relays but the Sabers finished on top on the boys side with 152 points. Camanche and Northeast followed with 133 and 120 points respectively. Easton Valley took 7th and Prince of Peace eighth.

Starting with the Sabers, they continued to run the relays well, placing first in the 800 sprint medley, 4x800 meter relay, 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay, distance medley and first in the 4x400. They also took third place in the 4x200 meter relay.

Individually, Tristan Rheingans took first in the 110 meter hurdles, followed by Abe Krukow who snagged second place. Will Ginter took second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.84 seconds.

Later in the night Kyle Olson added another top three finish in the 800 meter run before Alex Brown and Tristan Rheingans finished top two respectively in the 200 meter dash. Parker Petsche finished the track events with a first place finish in the 1600 meter run.

Out in the field the Sabers used a second place finish from Jacob Maher in the discus throw and a third place finish in the shot put. Mitch Maher took second in shot put.

The Camanche boys ran well on their home track, getting a win out in the field by Tyson Seeser in the high jump. Seeser later grabbed first place in the 400 meter dash as well. Josh Wiersema also did not disappoint, winning the 100 meter dash with an 11.44.

Ty Stone continued to do well in the long jump, launching 19-11 to get the win. Luke Darsidan did well in the 200 meter dash, placing third with a 23.27.

In the relays the Storm grabbed first in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays as well as second in the sprint medley and third in the 4x400 meter relay.

Grant Gray led the way for Northeast, winning both the discus and shot put throws by a large margin. The junior threw 162-2 in discus and 54-11 in shot put. Connor Soesbe took second in the long jump, jumping 19-5.75.

Out on the track Sawyer Schmidt grabbed third in the 100 meter dash followed by a third place finish in the 400 meter hurdles for Gavin Kramer.

The Rebels 4x800 and 4x200 meter relay teams both were able to take second place. Their 4x110 shuttle hurdle team and distance medley team each took third.

On the girls side the Storm took third with 126 points, followed by Central DeWitt with 121.

The Storm had one first place finish, that being in the 4x100 meter relay. They also ran well in the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays to take second in both. Capping of the relays they took third in both the sprint and distance medleys.

Individually, Paige Irvine took first for Camanche in the shot put while Miley Duritza placed third. Irvine also took second in the discus. Celina Hermann added on to the good showing in the field events, jumping 15-8.50 to earn first in the long jump.

Jayden Cravatta was able to place second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, finishing just behind West Carroll's Emma Randecker in both events. Delany Homan also took second and third in the 3000 and 1500 meter runs respectively. Gretchyn Fairlie was right behind her in the 3000, taking third place.

Finally, for Central DeWitt, the Sabers had a singular first place finish on Monday. Freshman Marie Klostermann got the win in the 100 meter hurdles, running a 17.56.

Both Addie Appleby and Nora McAvan got second for DeWitt. Appleby in the 1500 meter run and McAvan in the long jump. The 4x800 meter relay and 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle relay teams each also placed second.

Finally, Jenny Claussen was able to take third in the 800 meter run, running a 2:41.53. The 4x400 meter relay team also took third.

The Sabers will host the girls Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships on Thursday while the boys will be at Clinton.

Northeast and Camanche will both be up in Monticello for the River Valley Conference Championships on Thursday.