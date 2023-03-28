Devin McCourty pitches for Patriots to join Lamar Jackson sweepstakes

A former member of the New England Patriots says the team shouldn’t pass up on the chance to land Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Former Patriots safety Devin McCourty still supports Mac Jones. However, he believes the organization should at least kick the tires on a talented quarterback like Jackson.

Jackson battled injury issues last season with the Ravens and was able to put up respectable numbers. He threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He released a statement on Monday indicating that he requested a trade from the organization. The Ravens obliging would put one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league on the market.

McCourty appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Tuesday and pitched for the Patriots to at least inquire about the quarterback, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

“You have to make a call and see,” said McCourty. “If you hear Lamar Jackson is interested in playing on your team — this guy won MVP of the league. He’s one of the rare quarterbacks that you say, ‘He’s a guy.’ When he gets out there, he can go change a franchise. So you’ve got to at least call and say, ‘Hey, Baltimore, what’s up? What are we talking about here? What is it going to take.’ “

This would put current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in a precarious position. Even still, Jackson would bring an immediate boost to the quarterback position and put the Patriots back into Super Bowl contention.

Although it might not happen, it is certainly fun to think about.

More Patriots News!

Tedy Bruschi sees a change in Bill Belichick, and not the good kind JuJu Smith-Schuster raves about QB Mac Jones in latest interview Bill Belichick's blunt reason on why fans should trust him for 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire