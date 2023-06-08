What Devin McCourty is hearing from Patriots players on Christian Gonzalez

There is an unusual amount of excitement behind closed doors from New England Patriots players in regards to the otherworldly potential of rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Legendary safety Devin McCourty might no longer be in the locker room, but he still has great connections with players within the Patriots’ organization. The things he’s hearing about Gonzalez in organized team activities has even made him reconsider his own way of thinking in relation to rookies and veterans.

“I hate when people rank rookies over guys who have had success in the NFL, but I’ve talked to some of those guys and they’re like, ‘Man, Gonzalez, he can play,'” McCourty said on Good Morning Football, via NESN’s Zack Cox.

Devin McCourty on @gmfb: "I hate when people rank rookies over guys who have had success in the NFL, but I’ve talked to some of those guys and they’re like, 'Man, Gonzalez, he can play.' " https://t.co/zNMhCrSbcv — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 8, 2023

The Patriots haven’t transitioned over to padded practices yet. So, we’re still only getting a sneak peek of Gonzalez in helmets and shorts. But even in a limited setting, Gonzalez continues to do things on the field that keeps people talking.

#Patriots Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez made a spectacular grab in warmups today👀 pic.twitter.com/FCHGoWl3uz — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 6, 2023

The next Patriots OTAs practice available to media members is expected to be held on Friday afternoon. Gonzalez was lining up with the top defensive unit on Tuesday, which means he’s already trending towards being a Day 1 starter.

At the next practice, he’s sure to have countless eyes on him, eager to see if the hype train is real.

