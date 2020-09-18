Devin McCourty details Kyle Dugger’s ‘freak’ athleticism, potential with Patriots

The New England Patriots took a gamble in the draft this season with their first pick, Kyle Dugger.

Dugger spent his college career at Lenoir-Rhyne University — a small Division II school in North Carolina. He had an impressive career as a defensive back, but as a punt returner as well. He’s 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and can be the next safety to take on a key role for years to come in Foxborough.

Devin McCourty, who’s a three-time Super Bowl champion, is in his 11th season with the team and has been nothing short of phenomenal. McCourty spoke glowingly of Dugger on Friday morning while joining WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show.’

“He’s a freak athlete,” he said. “When you’re young, it’s all learning and you continue to learn each week, each day in practice. He’s really done a good job of that. I think that is why you see him get some reps out there on defense, he’s going to be out there on special teams.

“The guy is a special athlete. He does some things at practice so far at different times and we’re all like, ‘Damn, did you see that?’ It’s pretty cool to see and I know he’ll keep getting better. I can’t wait to watch his development the next couple of years.”

Patrick Chung opted-out this season, leaving McCourty and newcomer Adrian Phillips as the starters at safety. The doors is wide open for Dugger to get involved and claim a key role within one of the league’s best secondaries.

McCourty and Chung are both 32-years-old, leaving room for Dugger to claim his role as the next essential safety in New England’s defense.