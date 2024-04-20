Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia: Challenger misses weight and cannot win WBC world title on Saturday

Devin Haney (left) and Ryan Garcia met six times as amateurs with three wins apiece [Getty Images]

American Ryan Garcia weighed 3.2lb over the 10st limit for Saturday's light-welterweight contest against compatriot Devin Haney in Brooklyn, New York.

The fight at the Barclays Center will go ahead after Garcia's team agreed to compensate world champion Haney.

But Garcia, 25, will not be eligible to win Haney's WBC title.

At a bizarre weigh-in, Garcia downed what appeared to be a beer on the scales and the two were held apart by security during an intense face-off.

Haney's father and trainer Bill sparked a minor melee before the face-off and Golden Boy promoter Oscar de la Hoya had the difficult job of trying to keep a screaming Garcia and Haney apart from each other.

"Enough of that funny business, we have a fight tomorrow," Garcia said.

"I did my best to make this weight. I put myself through hell. At the end of the day I am the best fighter here. I am going to knock him out and everybody will be cheering."

Garcia's antics have been criticised in the build-up, with several erratic, often unsubstantiated and defamatory social media posts in recent months.

The Californian launched a foul-mouthed tirade at both 25-year-old Haney and a member of the crowd at Thursday's news conference.

Garcia is promoted by former fighters Oscar de la Hoya and Bernard Hopkins [Getty Images]

He also shook hands with Haney after the champion demanded $500,000 in compensation for every pound Garcia weighed over the limit, despite the challenger's team instructing him not to agree to the deal.

Haney posted on social media to say Garcia had "honoured the $500k per pound" deal.

Two-weight world champion Haney has won all 31 pro bouts and is widely considered one of boxing's pound-for-pound stars.

Garcia boasts 24 wins with one defeat - a stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis in April 2023.