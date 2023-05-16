Devin Booker's cryptic Tweet has Phoenix Suns, NBA fans talking

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) talks with head coach Monty Williams during during a timeout against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals at Ball Arena.

"36 unbothered."

Devin Booker's Tweet on Monday night included just two words, but it set off a firestorm of reaction on social media.

What was the Phoenix Suns star saying with those two words?

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on Booker's post, his first Twitter post since the Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal NBA Playoff series, especially since Booker uncharacteristically didn't address the media after Phoenix's last game or after the team's media availability the next day.

Many thought the Tweet was perhaps in reference to him and Kevin Durant being fine with the Suns' moves, with Devin Booker's uniform number (1) and Durant's uniform number (35) adding up to 36.

Others had very different interpretations.

36 unbothered — Book (@DevinBook) May 16, 2023

NBA Twitter reacts to Devin Booker's Tweet:

@kpelton who are the best pair of teammates whose numbers add up to 36? Besides Steph and Smailagic of course — Nick Orton (@TrickyTweetman) May 16, 2023

This phrase is not related to basketball. DBook is feeling unconcerned and unbothered despite losing to the Nuggets and all (suns) talks, exuding a confident attitude. — Travel Bucket List (@TravelAndLove) May 16, 2023

This is a phrase that means to be relaxed and not worried about anything. It is a way of feeling calm and content. — 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 (@Suns_Armband) May 16, 2023

36 people are feeling relaxed and happy. — Bob Is Here To Explain (@ExplainThisBob) May 16, 2023

Chris Paul (3) + Jock Landale (11) + DeAndre Ayton (22) = 36



Devin Booker showing support for his teammates he doesn’t want traded 🙏 — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) May 16, 2023

The number of games you’re winning next year? — LeHuman Rights Abuses 🏆 (only takes Ws) (@LeChina17) May 16, 2023

35 + 1 = 36. Devin Booker is number 1 and KD is 35… pic.twitter.com/XDapPIzkNR — Colton O (@ColtonOliver8) May 16, 2023

35+1+0= KD Book Lillard — Cactus Jacc 🌵☄️ (@Cactus_Jacc) May 16, 2023

What do you think Devin Booker meant by his "36 unbothered" post?

Jeremy Cluff

