Devils' Cory Schneider placed on waivers
It’s a season of transition for the New Jersey Devils and nothing says that more than placing their big-money goaltender on waivers.
On Monday, the Devils announced they will be placing Cory Schneider on the waiver wire. The 33-year-old netminder has played the past five years with the team.
#NJDevils goaltender Cory Schneider will be placed on waivers at noon ET for purpose of assignment to Binghamton (AHL).
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 18, 2019
Acquired from Vancouver for the ninth-overall pick in 2013 — which ended up being current Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat — the Devils intended for Schneider to be a steady presence between the pipes for years to come.
Schneider’s recent seasons have been plagued with injuries as he’s made only 69 starts since the beginning of the 2017-18 season. He has three years remaining on his contract that currently holds a $6-million cap hit.
During his time in Vancouver — in a tandem with Roberto Luongo — Schneider was able to carry a .927 save percentage and a 2.20 goals against average. It may have been a worthwhile risk for the Devils at the time, but the trade wound up becoming a lop-sided exchange just six years later.
Through 304 appearances for the Garden State franchise, Schneider has a 112-131-49 record, a .915 save percentage and a 2.50 goals against average. The Devils are currently 7-8-4 this season.
