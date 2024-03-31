Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Time, TV channel for series finale

When: 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1). (Tigers radio affiliates).

Weather report: 45 degrees and cloudy, 9 mph winds, up to 70% chance of rain.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (8-9, 4.99 ERA in 2023) vs. White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (6-13, 5.81 ERA in 2022).

• Box score

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty walks off the field after pitching against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Tigers lineup: TBA.

TRENDING: Detroit Tigers off to a blazing start through 2 games and showing their DNA

Game notes: The Tigers are back in Chicago on Sunday for the final game of their first series this year with the White Sox. They'll go for the sweep after Saturday's thrilling 7-6 comeback win in 10 innings.

For the second day in a row, the Tigers will have one of their new additions on the mound after Kenta Maeda made his Tigers debut Saturday. Flaherty signed a one-year deal with the Tigers to try and get back on track as an elite pitcher and re-establish a stronger market.

The right-hander looked really strong in spring training, posting a 2.95 ERA in six appearances while allowing just six earned runs total. With the help of Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter, Flaherty looks to be heading in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will face White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde, who made an unusual career choice and went over to Korea after a pedestrian six years with the Washington Nationals. The move appeared to work, as Fedde was one of the best – if not the best – pitchers in the KBO. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chicago White Sox and will get his first start with his new team Sunday.

After the Tigers wrap up with the White Sox, they'll travel to New York to face the Mets for a three-game series starting Monday. Opening Day in Detroit is Friday vs. Oakland.

TIGERS NEWSLETTER: Everything you need to know about new Detroit Tigers season

Live updates

For updates from and around the diamond, check it out on X.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Time, TV for series finale