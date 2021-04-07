Detroit Tigers game vs. Minnesota Twins: Here's the lineup for rubber match
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Tigers (3-2) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-2)
When: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).
Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Kenta Maeda (0-0, 2.08 ERA).
How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.
FINALLY: Baddoo, Mize giving Detroit's starved fan base something to believe in
MR. TIGER: Tigers finally able to honor Al Kaline at Comerica Park, providing family 'closure'
Tigers lineup:
1. Grossman, RF
2. W. Castro, SS
3. Cabrera, 1B
4. Candelario, 3B
5. Mazara, DH
6. Schoop, 2B
7. Baddoo, LF
8. Ramos, C
9. Reyes, CF
[ Gain access to the Free Press' most exclusive content at $1 for 6 months ]
Live updates
Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or click here.
Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.
Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game vs. Minnesota Twins: TV, radio, probable pitchers