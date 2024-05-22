Detroit Tigers’ bullpen has a KC flavor to it thanks to two former prep stars

The Detroit Tigers were careening toward a 114-loss season in 2019 when they swung a pair of deals before the July 31 trade deadline.

Although it wasn’t the Tigers’ plan, two pitchers who played high school baseball in Kansas City were acquired that day.

Left-hander Joey Wentz, the former Shawnee Mission East star, came from the Braves. Right-hander Alex Lange, who was a standout at Lee’s Summit West, was acquired from the Cubs. Each was a former first-round draft pick, too.

Both were former minor-leaguers at the time, and the Tigers sent them to Double-A Erie.

“I was two years younger than Lange, and I remember when he went to LSU and he obviously did some major things there,” Wentz said Tuesday from the Tigers clubhouse. “But if from Kansas City there’s a player that really goes onto the national scene and kind of gets their name out there, you kind of know who they are. You watch them play.

“And then we both got traded to the Tigers. So he was also my first roommate on that Erie team. So yeah, kind of small-world, full-circle moment, I guess.”

Both are now part of the Tigers’ bullpen, which has a 3.43 ERA, the fifth-lowest in the American League. That number jumped after the Royals scored six runs against Detroit relievers on Monday night.

Wentz, 26, took the brunt of the Royals’ assault, allowing five runs on five hits without recording an out. On Tuesday, he allowed a run in two innings with three strikeouts. Wentz’s ERA has jumped from 1.08 to 3.86.

But after struggling as a starting pitcher in 2023, his move to the bullpen this season has been a boon for the Tigers. Wentz has had a scoreless outing in nine of 13 appearances and he’s thrown more than one inning nine times. He has 24 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

“It’s been going pretty good so far overall. I had a poor one (Monday) night, but overall, you know, I think I’ve handled it pretty well,” said Wentz, who is 6-5 and 220 pounds. “When you get your innings, try to throw your innings and put up a zero and get the offense back in the dugout.”

He added: “I was drafted in 2016, so that’s seven years ago now. Obviously, I’m still trying to make an impression in the major leagues and really stick.”

Although he’s had trouble this week, Kauffman Stadium will remain a special place for Wentz. His first big-league win came against the Royals on Sept. 9, 2022 when he allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings at the K.

Lange’s special connection to Royals star

Lange has been a trusted piece of the Tigers bullpen since the start of the 2022 season, appearing in 158 games in that span. He has a 2.55 ERA this season with two saves and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched without allowing a home run.

A year ago, Lange had 26 saves for the Tigers and finished 45 games.

Like Wentz, Lange has had a small but dedicated cheering section at Kauffman Stadium for the three-game series.

“My mom still lives here,” Lange said. “Some high school friends that come out. So it’s always awesome catching up with coaches and stuff like that.”

Lange, who is 6-3 and 202 pounds, said he last visited Kauffman Stadium as a fan in the summer of 2015. The Royals won the World Series that fall, and Lange already had struck up a friendship with Eric Hosmer, who was KC’s first baseman at the time.

They formed a connection because both played for the Midland amateur baseball team.

“I got to meet Hosmer a few times. We played for the same travel ball team,” Lange said. “I played with the same travel ball team that he played with when he was going through the circuit. So I got hooked up through our coach with him, and I got to know him pretty well and he gave me some good advice as a young high school kid, so that was pretty cool.

“It’s something I’ll always remember. He’s a really good guy. The Royals were always an awesome team to root for being a Royals fan growing up.”

Wentz and Lange have bonded over another special Kansas City connection: the Chiefs.

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls. That includes in each of the past two years.

“Two Super Bowls doesn’t suck, right?” Lange said with a smile. “I’m a competition fiend. I like it. So I like to watch football, basketball, anything I could get my hands on. I like to watch competition. So they’ve had a great team. It’s been a lot of fun following those guys.”