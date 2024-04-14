Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibáñez on road to health; Spencer Torkelson's decisions at first base

The Detroit Tigers might get infielder Andy Ibáñez, an important option for the offense against left-handed pitchers, back in action sooner rather than later.

The 31-year-old is advancing in his recovery from a left hamstring strain injured seven days ago while running to first base to end a loss to Oakland. The Tigers placed him on the 10-day injured list.

"He was told he couldn't hit today," manager A.J. Hinch said before Sunday's game at Comerica Park. "That's like taking a blank away from a little kid. If you see him down for the first time this year, it's our fault."

Detroit Tigers second baseman Andy Ibanez hits an RBI-single against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Ibáñez, recovering from a mild strain, spent time on the field before Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins doing drills with infield coach Joey Cora.

When healthy, Ibáñez hit .267 in 17 plate appearances across seven games. Twelve plate appearances were against left-handers, recording four hits and two sacrifice flies.

JEFF SEIDEL: Tigers reaffirm biggest problem with season: They must play perfect to be good

Ibáñez, a right-handed hitter, is eligible to return from the injured list Thursday at the earliest, which is the day of the four-game series finale against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park.

The Tigers probably won't activate him for Thursday's game, but he could join the upcoming six-game road trip against the Twins (April 19-21) and Tampa Bay Rays (April 22-24).

But Ibáñez still needs to start his hitting progression, and might need a quick rehab assignment, too.

"He is on the right track," Hinch said. "We're not sure if he's going to travel with us or not. He's starting to get into more baseball activities."

Spencer Torkelson's defense

There were two plays from first baseman Spencer Torkelson that stood out in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, an 11-5 loss to the Twins in extra innings. The first happened in the fifth inning; the second came in the 12th.

Both plays required split-second decisions from Torkelson.

In the fifth inning, Carlos Santana hit a ground ball toward first base that forced Torkelson to charge the ball. Right-hander Kenta Maeda, who had just committed a throwing error to put runners on the corners, pointed for Torkelson to throw home with a runner trying to score from third base. Torkelson instead turned to second base and tried to start an inning-ending double play. The runner advancing to second was out, but the Tigers couldn't get Santana at first to complete the double play, allowing the tying run to score.

"I think the double play up the middle would have been executed," Hinch said. "Kenta didn't cover. Colt (Keith) tried to make up for that. It was a little bit of chaos at the back end, but that play, I didn't mind taking that shot for the double play."

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson tries to start a double play instead of throwing home in the fifth inning April 13, 2024, against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

In the 12th inning, Christian Vázquez dropped a sacrifice bunt down the first base line with runners on first and second base with no outs. Torkelson crept toward home plate as part of his pre-pitch movement and charged the bunted ball. Instead of getting the easy out at first, which would have the base open with erratic reliever Alex Lange on the mound, Torkelson tried to get speedy Byron Buxton advancing to third. The throw was late, so all three runners were safe. Lange walked the next batter with the bases loaded, making it 5-4 Twins.

REPLACEMENT: Tigers switch-hitter Wenceel Pérez fulfills childhood dream by making MLB debut

"The bunt, I think he got a little eager and wanted to make a unique play," Hinch said. "The combination of bunt down and Buxton, and the timing of the game, it was a little overaggressive, but he likes to throw. ... He anticipated the play at third, which is the good part, Buxton just kind of outran him."

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson tries to throw out the runner advancing to third base instead of getting the out at first base in the 12th inning April 13, 2024, against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him @EvanPetzold.

Listen to our weekly Tigers show "Days of Roar" every Monday afternoon on demand at freep.com, Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers back Spencer Torkelson's defensive decisions in loss