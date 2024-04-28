Detroit shines in hosting NFL Draft, shatters attendance records

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Mike Duggan, the Mayor of Detroit is touting a very successful weekend after the city of Detroit was in the national spotlight as it hosted the NFL Draft this past weekend.

The NFL posted on its social media Saturday that more than 700,000 people were in attendance for the 3-day event, shattering prior NFL Draft records for total and individual daily attendance.

"Suburbanites are saying this is amazing being downtown, people from out of state are saying I never thought Detroit looked like this and that’s what we wanted", said Duggan.

Dan Duggan who is co-chair of the Detroit Experience Committee said those who could not make it into the draft footprint itself had no problem enjoying the experience and downtown Detroit regardless.

Fox 2's Camille Amiri spoke with several people who attended downtown Detroit Saturday who were simply in awe of what they experienced.

Alissa Szandzik said, "I try not to come down when it’s super busy because I get overwhelmed, but this was unlike anything I could have imagined."

Detroiter Tiffiny Griffin said "we did an amazing job getting ready for it - the hype, the excitement."