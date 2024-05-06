Detroit Red Wings sign top prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka to entry-level contract

The Detroit Red Wings have signed one of their top defensive prospects to an entry-level contract.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, a first-round pick from the 2023 draft, was inked to the standard three-year deal Monday. But hold up on the picturing him in a Wings uniform next fall: General manager Steve Yzerman indicated after the season that the highly skilled right-shooting defenseman would spend another season in the Swedish Hockey League, where he can help in trying Skelleftea defend its SHL championship.

Sandin-Pellikka, 19, was drafted at No. 17. He recorded 10 goals and 18 points in 39 games with Skelleftea AIK. The 5 foot 11, 181-pound Swede added two goals and seven points in the playoffs.

Sandin-Pellikka represented host Sweden at the 2024 World Juniors, recording two goals and six points in seven games, en route to a silver-medal performance.

He also had two goals and 11 points at the 2023 U18 World Championship for a silver medal and recorded an assist in seven games at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton, leading Sweden to a fourth-place finish.

The Wings drafted Sandin-Pellikka a few months after trading Filip Hronek, an offensive defenseman who shoots right. Sandin-Pellikka projects to take over that role down the road, eventually joining a Detroit defense anchored by right-shooting defenseman Moritz Seider.

Looking ahead, depending on when Skelleftea's season ends, the Wings could bring Sandin-Pellikka to Detroit next spring, as they did last year with that previous summer's first-round pick, Marco Kasper. Sandin-Pellikka likely will spend a season in Grand Rapids before joining the Wings, following the path of Seider and 2021 first-round pick Simon Edvinsson.

