Detroit Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to 4-year extension worth $3.2 million per year

The Detroit Red Wings have reached an agreement to keep forward Michael Rasmussen around for the foreseeable future, the team announced Tuesday.

The Red Wings and Rasmussen, 24, agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $3.2 million per year, according to the team. The deal is set to kick in after the season once his three-year deal worth $1.46 million annually that he signed in 2021 expires.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft who was recently moved onto a line with Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane on the team's West Coast trip has been a consistent double-digit goal scorer for Detroit the last three seasons. In 55 appearances this season, Rasmussen has 23 points — 11 goals and 12 assists — with a plus-11 rating while averaging 15 minutes of ice time a game.

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) gets set during a faceoff in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

In each of his last three seasons, Rasmussen has scored at least 10 goals. In 2021-22, he appeared in 80 of 82 games, scoring 15 goals and racking up 12 assists and a plus-2 rating. Last year, Rasmussen set a career-high in assists (19) and points (29) in 56 appearances before missing the end of the season with a leg injury.

Rasmussen made his debut for the Red Wings at 19 years old in 2018-19, appearing in 62 games and racking up 18 points with eight goals and 10 assists. He moved between the Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins from 2018-2021, before becoming a mainstay on the NHL roster starting in the 2021-22 season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to 4-year contract extension