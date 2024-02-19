Detroit Red Wings' depth is more than scoring: 'Four lines you can trust'

SEATTLE — General manager Steve Yzerman meandered about as the Detroit Red Wings practiced Sunday, ahead of their final stop on a four-game trek.

They face the Seattle Kraken on Monday in a second straight matinee, buoyed by a victory that, for one thing, showcased their depth. Not just in goal, where Alex Lyon is scheduled to start against the Kraken after being spelled for a game by a solid performance by James Reimer, but up front, where Yzerman's roster management has his coach delighted with his options.

"Sometimes people just look at depth as four lines that can score," Lalonde said after practice at Kraken Community Iceplex. "I look at it like it’s four lines you can trust, especially on the road. You don’t get exposed in matchups, you can maybe go a little more in rhythm rather than trying to be strict and chasing matchups."

The Wings (28-20-6) are 0-4-1 against the Kraken since the franchise's arrival in the NHL for the 2021-22 season, with the only point coming in an overtime loss back in October in Detroit.

"I think it’s their depth," Lalonde said. "I’d like to think we can match up now with our depth. They’re a really good team. We’re similar to them with balanced scoring, so hopefully we can match up a little bit better."

Lyon is the only planned change from the lineup that delivered a 5-0 victory at the Calgary Flames, putting the Wings in position to earn as many points as games on the trip, which is an unofficial measuring stick of a satisfactory road trip. The only personnel change up front from the squad that lost at Edmonton and Vancouver is Robby Fabbri returning from paternity leave and bumping Klim Kostin, but the lines were different in Calgary, with Michael Rasmussen moving up to join Dylan Larkin's line and J.T. Compher gaining Alex DeBrincat as a linemate.

"We have a lot of good forwards," Compher said. "Guys can play up and down the lineup and that’s big, especially for playing on the road and dealing with different matchups."

David Perron, who had been playing with Compher, was moved to a line with Andrew Copp and Joe Veleno.

"You just trust what the coaches do," Perron said. "You want to see some consistency at the same time — any time you change lines, usually it creates a spark. Guys get excited to play with new linemates and we go along with whatever Newsy comes up with."

The Wings are 11-4-2 since the calendar turned to 2024, and the first half of this trip featured their first losing streak of that run.

That's what their depth has done for them: Put them in position to right themselves and retain a spot in the playoff picture.

