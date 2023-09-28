Why Detroit Red Wings' first exhibition game was a big deal for Michael Rasmussen

Among the positives for the Detroit Red Wings in their exhibition opener was the play of Michael Rasmussen.

The rangy forward hadn't seen game action since Feb. 25, when he left less than three minutes in after suffering a leg injury. It was a disappointment on many levels: The Wings had just squeezed inside the playoff picture two days earlier, and Rasmussen already had reached a career-high with 29 points in 56 games.

Rasmussen played just short of 13 minutes Tuesday in his first game in seven months and scored the decisive goal in the 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"I felt good," he said. "I felt good in camp and it’s good to get a game in. There’s some stuff to clean up here and there, but it just felt nice to be out there with the guys."

"The guys" Rasmussen found himself playing next to were Andrew Copp and David Perron. Rasmussen and Copp started playing on the same line in mid-January, with either Perron, Robby Fabbri or Jonatan Berggren on the other wing.

Coach Derek Lalonde explained his thinking in pairing Copp and Rasmussen. "We worked probably backward off the penalty kill," Lalonde said. "Last year, those were our first two guys out, and it kind of helped the rhythm of our lineup. But then they started to have some chemistry and they worked well together, they liked playing together.

"We have a little more depth this year. We're not married to anything. But those two have done some good things together."

Perron's skill set — hard on the puck, relentless around the net — fits on any line. "Perron complements anyone because of what he can do offensively below the goal line," Lalonde said. "He manages to get a lot of zone time, he protects pucks."

Rasmussen described Copp and Perron as "easy to play with. They know the game really well, know the spots to be in. They know our systems really well so it’s easy for me to know where they’re going to be, whether it’s coverage or offensive-zone stuff. And they’re good puck movers."

The Wings play eight exhibition games total before their season opener on Oct. 12 at the New Jersey Devils. Lalonde has reiterated multiple times since camp began last week that combinations "are a work in progress," but it makes sense to keep Rasmussen and Copp together. They click, and they are both sound defensive players who can grind against opposing top lines when needed. Lalonde experimented with having Perron on the line with Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat while in Traverse City, but Lucas Raymond seems the early favorite to land there, and Perron has familiarity with what Copp and Rasmussen like to do.

The Wings drafted Rasmussen at No. 9 overall in 2017, and leaned towards developing the 6-foot-6 forward into an NHL center. But with Larkin, Copp and, as of this summer, J.T. Compher on the depth chart, it's Rasmussen's ability to thrive on the wing that has stood out. He had 10 goals last season, five below his personal best from the previous year, but he needed 80 games to reach that number, and posted a career-high 19 assists. Rasmussen, 24, also has managed to finish all four of his NHL seasons with either an even rating (three times) or in the plus category.

