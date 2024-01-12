Detroit Red Wings positive about four-game point streak during challenging times

The Detroit Red Wings will bank the point and move forward.

They face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday without a winning streak but still nurturing a point streak, and considering the tightness of the Eastern Conference wild-card race, that's not nothing. Their 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena was lopsided in shots (47-18 in favor of the visitors) but reflected an overall tight game.

"It's always interesting playing teams like that because you can kind of see where the bar is at," Alex Lyon said after a standout performance Thursday. "We came in knowing it was going to be a good test.

"It feels bad right now, but it's a huge point. You have to take the positives from it."

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Olli Maatta (2) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10) pursues in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

OIL FOIL: Red Wings snag a point despite 3-2 OT loss to Edmonton Oilers

The Wings are among half a dozen teams that are within a few points in battling to get into the two wild-card spots in the East.

The biggest positive was Lyon's play: He made six saves on McDavid, whose highlight goal gave him 15 points during what is now a nine-game winning streak for the Oilers. It was Lyon's sixth consecutive start; his comeback after a 10-day injury layoff has been key to the Wings earning nine points in that span.

"He's had an opportunity here and is certainly embracing it," coach Derek Lalonde said. "Him coming back is exactly the time we started eating some points. We're 4-1-1 since he's been back off injury. Our guys feed off him."

Lalonde said the Wings as a group were "a little more conscientious of our defense, and it paid of for us against a really good team. We'll take the point."

Lyon spent the first five weeks of the season No. 3 on the depth chart but, with Ville Husso injured and James Reimer struggling, has taken over the top spot.

"I don't get too wrapped up in it," Lyon said. "It's going to fall the other way eventually. That's the nature of the goalie position. You try to ride the highs as long as you can and then when the lows happen, you just have to maintain that even keel. I'm just trying to help the team, provide whatever I can."

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon (34) makes a save in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Andrew Copp's line with Michael Rasmussen and Christian Fischer was tasked with matching up against McDavid; Copp explained just how difficult that is against a team that also boasts a second superstar center in Leon Draisaitl.

"The hardest thing is you have to make plays against them, too," Copp said after scoring his first goal since Nov. 7. "You can't just chip the puck out because then McDavid crosses over, wheels with speed, and then they're coming right back at you. You can't just defend, chip, defend, chip, defend, chip.. You have to defend, make a play, then chip and forecheck hard, and make them defend.

"A game like this, like Alex said, you have to take the positives. It's a point. We have to get back to work and practice and then bring our best against L.A. on Saturday."

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings happy to ride four-game point streak at tough time