Detroit Pistons trade deadline rumors: Jerami Grant has a list of preferred destinations

The NBA trade deadline is nearly two weeks away — or, if you're in NFL playoffs mode, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions away to be exact — and the rumor mill ahead of Feb. 10 is heating up. (Ah, if only it could thaw the winter freeze here in Michigan.)

As one of the worst teams in the NBA in a league with far more buyers than sellers, the Detroit Pistons' store front may not have a "for sale" sign dangling from window, but that won't keep those strolling by from frothing at the mouth, ready to jump at a good deal.

When you're 11-35, good for the second-worst record in the league, you will be featured prominently in discussions.

So, what are the latest reports surrounding Jerami Grant — "the grand prize of this deadline" — and what general manager Troy Weaver might be looking to add in return?

The prevailing theory is the Pistons might accept a young player and first-round pick for Grant, but will anyone meet that requirement if so? How flexible are the Pistons with their price?

We combed through the maze of intel to bring you the most important tidbits of the past few days:

Grant has a list

Pistons forward Jerami Grant drives against Wizards forward Deni Avdija on Dec. 8, 2021, at Little Caesars Arena.

In a bold move, Grant and his representatives have reportedly shown the Pistons a list of teams he would prefer to be traded to if dealt. He will be eligible for a contract extension this summer and can get up to $112 million over four years — $28 million per year. He signed a three-year deal worth $60 million with the Pistons in 2020.

"He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast. "If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he's going to get paid.

"I was told his representation came to the Pistons and said, 'If you're going to trade him, here's a list of teams we would be interested in going to play for.'

"The Pistons are not even sure if they're going trade him, much less trade him to one of those teams."

There's a lot to digest on the Grant front, but the most important thing to remember is this: A team trading for him will have him for two playoff runs, since he is signed through next season, offering even more value to a team that sees itself as a playoff or championship contender. Even if he is dealt to a team not on his supposed list, that team could decide it's worth a shot at convincing him to re-up if all goes well this spring.

On the Pistons side, they don't have to honor any request by Grant, but he did choose them in free agency in part due to his relationship with Weaver, and it would behoove the team to get him to a place he prefers, assuming the list is longer than two or three teams. But in the end, they should take the best deal if it meets their terms.

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver speaks during media day at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Why trade Grant now? Well, this is seemingly the peak of his value. He's in the prime of his career, turns 28 in March and the Pistons have young guys who will continue to take on bigger roles next season. He's a strong two-way player, but his propensity for ball-stopping and inefficient scoring — his 46.9 eFG%, a field goal percentage metric that acknowledges 3-pointers are worth more than 2s, ranks 152 of 169 players who have played at least 20 games and 25 minutes per game, and puts him side-by-side with the maligned brick-layer Russell Westbrook — as he has assumed the No. 1 scoring role isn't conducive to the growth of Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and others.

Grant, who stunningly chose Detroit in part to prove he could handle a bigger load, has proven he's more than just a three-and-D player, but he's best suited for that type of role, with perhaps a bit more leeway to create. If his usage is that of a fourth option offensively, who can be the No. 1 or 2 guy with bench units or for stretches when the top guys are out, well now you're cooking.

He fits on pretty much every team if he accepts that lesser role — which is why so many suitors are rumored to be interested — but there are questions if that's what he truly wants, understandably so.

Grant has been out since Dec. 10 after undergoing left thumb surgery and has been in health and safety protocols the past week. There is no incentive for a team to trade for him until it sees him return to the court, though that could come as soon as Friday, when the Pistons visit Orlando. Beginning Friday, the Pistons will have seven games left before the deadline to showcase Grant and anyone else drawing interest.

Who's interested?

Jerami Grant defended by Bulls forward Patrick Williams during the season opener at Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 20, 2021.

The Lakers, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz, Wizards, Celtics, Pacers, Timberwolves, and Kings are purported to be among the teams to signal interest in Grant, and Bleacher Report has stated several "executives believe the Wizards are leading the chase."

Eric Pincus writes for Bleacher Report added this week the Mavericks are seen as a potential stealth suitor for Grant. A Dallas offer would likely start with Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell, Pincus wrote.

Washington has recent lottery picks in Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura, but our Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II did not list the Wizards among his recent story looking at "four Jerami Grant trades the Pistons should pursue."

Interestingly, the Bulls aren't among the teams at the front of the line right now, and that's due to their reticence to deal second-year forward Patrick Williams. Of course that could change, as Grant looks like the perfect power forward replacement for Chicago if they decide to go all-in on this season and next season.

The Pistons were big fans of Williams during the lead-up to the 2020 draft, but the Bulls swooped in at No. 4 to take him three spots ahead of Detroit. He's the type of athlete Weaver likes and fits the rebuild timeline at 20 years old. He's out for the year with a wrist injury so he can't help the Bulls, who despite numerous injuries, are 29-17 and a half-game out of first place in the Eastern Conference. But Chicago has a huge hole and may feel the pressure to take a big swing with DeMar DeRozan having an MVP-caliber season and Zach LaVine entering unrestricted free agency this summer.

Young big men to watch

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III scores and is fouled by Pistons forward Saddiq Bey during the second half in Sacramento, Jan. 19, 2022.

The Pistons have a young big in Isaiah Stewart and a veteran who can stretch the flooer in Kelly Olynyk, but neither has locked down the future of the center position for this team. Weaver already traded for a young big man in Bol Bol, only to void the trade days later because of his medical report, so the chances that he is continuing to mine that area is high.

There are a number of other talented young bigs who Weaver could take a flier on, notably former lottery picks Marvin Bagley III (Kings) and Jalen Smith (Suns), James Edwards writes at The Athletic.

Bagley will be a restricted free agent this summer and his time in Sacramento hasn't gone to plan as the No. 2 overall pick in the loaded 2018 draft. Bagley could be salary filler in a larger deal for Sacramento, as his expiring contract is useful, but maybe the Pistons could jump in to take a look at him. The former Duke standout turns 23 in March.

Smith was taken 10th in 2020 out of Maryland, and hasn't seen the court much with Phoenix among the NBA's best for the second consecutive season. He was productive in a recent stretch of games when he got his chance, but is fourth in the center rotation when the Suns are at full strength. Deandre Ayton will hit restricted free agency this summer so Phoenix can match any price, but Smith could be dangled to upgrade depth at other spots as it looks to make a second straight Finals run. He turns 22 in March.

The Pistons have some second-round picks they could offer and also have the expiring contract of Josh Jackson. Cory Joseph could be useful on a playoff team looking to add a veteran ball-handler.

