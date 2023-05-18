Detroit Pistons in NBA draft 2023: 6 names to watch with No. 5 pick

The debate is underway.

Hours after the haze of the 2023 NBA draft lottery dumped the Detroit Pistons from No. 1 to No. 5, a cluster of names are popping up that the Pistons must sift through to decide who they will add to their core.

There is a consensus top three in Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. But after that, many prospects will be evaluated and slotted quite differently, depending on each team.

The Pistons have five weeks to figure out their board ahead of draft night on June 22.

Let's get to know the six most likely prospects, as of Wednesday, that will entice Pistons general manager Troy Weaver and his staff with the No. 5 overall selection:

PG Amen Thompson, 6-7, Overtime Elite

City Reapers guard Amen Thompson shown during the game against the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite, Dec. 9, 2022 in Atlanta.

The player: Will instantly become one of the top 1% of athletes in the NBA once he makes his debut — imagine if Ja Morant were 6 feet 7. Flies to the rim with quickness and finishes. Excellent vision and playmaking, wants to run in transition, and could be valuable on defense with the size and quickness to guard both small guards and big wings. Thompson's shooting is a mess, though, as evidenced by his 65.6% mark on free throws and 25% on 3s last season. Competition level is a big projection: He and his twin brother, Ausar, were some of the oldest players, at 20, in an Overtime Elite program facing mostly teenagers.

The fit: Awkward because of Thompson's shooting deficiencies. He's best with the ball in his hands, but the Pistons already have two burgeoning creators in Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

SF Cam Whitmore, 6-6, Villanova

Villanova forward Cam Whitmore shoots over Georgetown center Qudus Wahab at Capital One Arena, Jan. 4, 2023 in Washington, DC.

The player: Another player with good athletic skills and a body ready for the jump in competition. "A bulldozer on a trampoline," Free Press sports writer Omari Sankofa II called him. Can shoot off the catch and off the dribble, and creates for himself with powerful drives. Has the defensive tools to be a pest on the ball, and is one of the youngest players in the draft — turns 19 in July. The big issue is his slow decision-making and passing, tallying 19 assists and 42 turnovers last season.

The fit: He’s a good off-ball player and scorer on the ball, and the Pistons might believe Cunningham and Ivey provide enough playmaking to mask Whitmore's deficiencies. Probably the best intersection of talent, need and fit for the Pistons.

PF Jarace Walker, 6-8, Houston

Houston forward Jarace Walker celebrates his dunk against Cincinnati in the second half Jan. 28, 2023 in Houston.

The player: Skilled interior scorer with great tools to become a defensive weapon and even a small-ball center. Like Isaiah Stewart, Walker must prove he can knock down 3s at a league average rate in the mid-30% — he shot 34.7% on 2.8 3s per game last season — but his passing, length, strength and play demeanor sets him up well to contribute until that comes around.

The fit: The Pistons might be going overboard if they were to use this pick on Walker, but we know Weaver's fascination with bigs. Walker would add size, passing and defensive versatility to the roster. The Pistons would need to make a trade to balance out the rotation, and/or let Stewart or James Wiseman walk in restricted free agency next summer.

SG/SF Ausar Thompson, 6-7, Overtime Elite

City Reapers guard Ausar Thompson dribbles against the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite, Dec. 9, 2022 in Atlanta.

The player: Like his twin brother, should be a switchable and valuable piece on defense. Great athlete with burst and control around the rim as a scorer, moves the ball well and has improved a bit as a shooter, though plenty of work remains, especially off the ball (29.8% on 3s). Has the same projection concerns as Amen, coming from Overtime Elite.

The fit: A better fit for the Pistons than his brother, but he's rated lower around the league because his upside is thought to be less, since he's not quite the athlete or lead ball-handler.

G Anthony Black, 6-7, Arkansas

Arkansas guard Anthony Black blocks a shot by Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis during the SEC tournament March 10, 2023.

The player: Reliable, complementary and smart, with excellent size. Multi-positional defender who can handle a variety of assignments, rebounds and hounds the ball with his movement skills (2.1 steals per game last season). Makes good decisions with the ball offensively, draws fouls (averaged 5.3 free throw attempts) and can finish through contact. Struggles with shooting mechanics, going 70.5% from the foul line and 30.1% on 3s (2.6 per game).

The fit: Fills some holes on both ends, and his playmaking would give the Pistons more dangerous options with the ball. But a lack of proven shooting adds another questionable layer to a rebuild in need of off-ball shooters to open the floor for the two young guards.

PF Taylor Hendricks, 6-9, Central Florida

Florida guard Kowacie Reeves drives to the basket under pressure from UCF forward Taylor Hendricks during the second half of the NIT tournament March 15, 2023 in Gainesville, Fla.

The player: Could be a rare and valuable stretch-4 who also protects the paint and can switch onto the perimeter. Swallows up shots with his length, smarts and timing (1.7 blocks per game), and has small-ball 5 potential. Shot 39.4% on 3s on 4.6 attempts per game, has shown glimpses of self-creation, and is a big dunk threat as a finisher. Needs to add strength, show better touch around the rim and continue to develop his offense.

The fit: Similar to picking Walker, the Pistons would be loading up with size and defense with Hendricks, putting Stewart's future into the spotlight. But there's no question the 19-year-old would bring skills to the team no other big man has, with his combination of shot-contesting defense, dunking and catch-and-shoot ability from deep.

