Detroit Lions to unveil much-anticipated new uniforms on April 18

The Detroit Lions have announced when they will reveal their much-anticipated new uniforms.

The Lions will show off their new uniform design on April 18, just one week before the start of the NFL draft in Detroit. It will be the first major update to the Lions jerseys since 2017, although they have made some additions to their uniform arsenal, such as their alternate helmet that debuted last year.

During the NFL's annual meeting in Florida this week, Lions president Rod Wood shared some insight about the new threads, saying the team is sticking to the traditional Honolulu Blue and silver color scheme "with a little updating and twists."

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and quarterback Jared Goff lead the offensive players out of the tunnel as the team takes the field vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round playoff game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Wood said the team will have multiple options for pants to pair with jerseys throughout the season.

"I think everybody will be excited about it," Wood told reporters Monday. "I’m not going to tease it too much but I’m really happy with the way it turned out. It was a multi-year process that (chief communications and brand officer) Brian (Facchini) and (chief operating officer) Mike Disner really led and worked with Nike and the league. I think fans are going to be really excited about it."

The new jerseys will also have a new way of honoring former owner William Clay Ford instead of the "WCF" patch that was on the sleeves of the previous iteration of jerseys.

"We’re going to treat that in a little different way," Wood told reporters. "I’m not going to tease exactly how it is but it’s going to be honored, but not in the same way it was on the current uniforms."

