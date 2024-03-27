Mike Tannenbaum: Detroit Lions 'a destination place' because of Dan Campbell

For the first time in a long time, the Detroit Lions are a free agent destination. And ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum said a lot of that has to do with head coach Dan Campbell.

"It’s weird to say this, but Detroit’s going to be a destination place because they have a chance to win and they have a coach that players are going to want to play for," Tannenbaum said on a conference call Wednesday. "And when people are at the back end of their careers and they have a year or two left, money is always going to matter but Dan Campbell’s going to be a reason people are going to want to be a Detroit Lion."

The Lions signed four starting-caliber free agents this spring in offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and D.J. Reader.

All four identified Campbell as part of the reason they chose the Lions.

"I’ve known people who’ve played with him or been coached by him before, and they all said the same thing, that what you saw on TV is real," Reader said. "(When I met him and shook) his hand and finally talk(ed) to him, it’s real. It’s something that comes over you when you know somebody cares about you and they’re talking to you and they’re being honest. They look you dead in your eye when they’re talking to you. It almost gives you chills. It makes you feel like, 'All right, I’ll really run through a wall for this guy,' and I think that was the coolest part."

Said Zeitler, "Getting a chance to talk to Coach Campbell, his energy, his views on things, I think we’re going to mesh together really well."

Campbell earned high marks in an anonymous NFL Players Association survey last season that asked players to evaluate their coaches based on how they contributed to workplace conditions.

The survey covered topics like how efficient coaches are with their players' time and their willingness to collaborate and maintain open dialogue, and not X's and O's.

"I don’t think there’s many coaches in the league that people actually want to play for, and it feels good to be able to have at least two" in Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, said Davenport, who played for the New Orleans Saints when Campbell and Glenn were assistants there.

Tannenbaum, the executive vice president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins in 2015-18, previously worked with Campbell in Miami and promoted him to interim head coach in 2015 after firing Joe Philbin four games into the season.

Although the Dolphins hired Adam Gase as head coach after the season, Tannenbaum said he's not the least bit surprised Campbell has turned the Lions into Super Bowl contenders.

The Lions went 12-5 last season and won their first division title in 30 years; they will be among the favorites to win the NFC in 2024.

"I think that Dan has the ability to be relatable, be well-liked but know where the line is," Tannenbaum said. "And I think candidly, that’s a very innate talent to have, like I think you either have it or you don’t and he has it. It’s a fine line. His knowledge of the game is, I think sometimes like if you didn’t know Dan you’d just be like, 'Oh, this guy’s just tough and physical,' but he’s very smart, he’s very insightful, he’s very thoughtful. I think him and Brad (Holmes) have just done an amazing job and I’m not surprised at all just seeing what he did in the 12 games that we were together and he’ll be there for a long, long time. He’s getting now the credit he deserves, which is a great head coach."

