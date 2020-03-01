Kelly Stafford shuts down Matthew Stafford trade rumors with ‘Bad Boy for Life’

Even Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is getting in on the trade rumors surrounding the Detroit Lions quarterback.

And she’s on the same page as everyone else.

Kelly posted a photo to her Instagram story on Friday night of a smiling Stafford in a Lions jersey with “Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry playing in the background.

Matthew Stafford’s wife on the rumors he wants a trade, presumably pic.twitter.com/nHtt8XdcQH — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 29, 2020

She followed it up with a black photo with text reading:

“Nor has that ever been a thought. He loves Detroit and the Lions organization … and so do I. (Not that anyone cares about me but this is my Insta so) … Anyways, back to the combine please.”

A rumor started this offseason that the Lions were looking to trade Stafford, who has been with the team since they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. The Lions have long denied those rumors, too. General manager Bob Quinn has called them “100 percent false,” and made it clear this week that he has no interest in trading Stafford.

“I called Matthew and I said, ‘Listen, I haven’t had one conversation. I’m not trying to — we’re not trading you. Period,’ ” Quinn said this week. “And he was great. He was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere.’ ”

Stafford played in just eight games last season before fracturing bones in his back, though recorded nearly 2,500 yards and 19 touchdowns with a career-best 106 rating before the 32-year-old landed on injured reserve.

So if it wasn’t clear enough before, it should be now.

Stafford will be playing for the Lions this fall. He “ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

Even Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, is shutting down rumors that the Lions wanted to trade him this summer. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

