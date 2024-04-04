Detroit Lions match the 49ers’ offer sheet for TE Brock Wright

The Lions have decided to keep one of their own by re-signing tight end Brock Wright to a three-year deal worth $12 million. It’s unclear what the terms were for the 49ers’ offer to Wright were, but the Lions were given five days to match or beat the offer, and they did just that.

Wright was undrafted in 2021 and has earned his way onto the Lions roster as a key member of the offense. In 2022, he had 18 receptions for 216 yards and four touchdowns. While there was regression in 2023 to only 13 receptions for 91 yards and a score, Wright is known to block in the Lions offense.

Last season he earned a 45.9 run-blocking grade on PFF (65th out of 76 tight ends) but his 64.0 pass-blocking grade was best on the team for the position. Wright may not be a needle mover with elite athleticism or highlight-reel catches, but he’s the type of player that this Lions regime is all about — a hardworking football player who grinds and gets after it every game. Can’t ask for much more than that as the team is all about competing for every opportunity.

