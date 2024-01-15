Detroit Lions game score vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live updates, highlights from NFL playoffs

After a long wait, the Detroit Lions are back at home during the postseason. The Lions are hosting the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night in the first round of the playoffs looking to do something the franchise hasn’t in 32 years: win a playoff game.

The Lions have been building to this moment for three years since undergoing a franchise transformation under coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, which culminated in the first division title and home playoff game in three decades and the first in the history of Ford Field.

The rebuild started with a quarterback swap with the Rams, who are the barrier for the Lions tonight. Jared Goff will be leading Detroit under center against his former team, who traded him three years ago for the Lions’ longtime franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

The game kicks off from Ford Field after 8 p.m. on NBC. If you don't pay for a cable or streaming subscription, you can watch the game live on Fubo with a free trial. The Lions are three-point home favorites.

Pregame insight

Sam LaPorta is active and will suit up for the Lions, seven days after a exiting the Vikings game with a knee injury.

Like the fans, Campbell has dreamed of what a home playoff game at Ford Field would be like after taking over in 2021, and envisions an “electric” environment Sunday night. Goff downplayed the matchup with his former team, instead focusing on his desire to deliver a playoff win for the city of Detroit, which has been bubbling with excitement throughout the week.

The biggest question for the Lions throughout the buildup to the game was the availability of Sam LaPorta, who will be available to play. The rookie All-Pro tight end suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the regular season finale against the Vikings and began the week on the injury report. He returned to practice late in the week, sporting a large knee brace, and will be available alongside Brock Wright at tight end.

His presence could be a key for the Lions offense against a Rams defense led by future Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Lions finished the regular season third in the league in total offense (394.8 yards per game) and fifth in scoring (27.1 points per game), thanks to a balanced blend of run and pass. The Lions will look to get the running game going against a Rams defense that held teams to 88.9 yards rushing in the final eight weeks to take some pressure off Goff and the passing attack. Goff finished second in the NFL in passing yards (4,575) this season and will be facing a Rams defense that ranked 20th in passing defense (231.1 yards per game).

The Rams offense ranks just behind the Lions in terms of points and yards this season and could pose problems for Detroit’s defense. Stafford has led a deadly passing game for L.A., primarily targeting wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, to couple with the emergence of sophomore running back Kyren Williams, who was third in the NFL in rushing despite missing five games. The Lions' defense has struggled all season and as of late defending the pass, ranked 27th in the league (247.4 yards allowed per game), and struggled to defend Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb in the final three weeks of the season. The pass rush has trended up in the final weeks, powered by Aidan Hutchinson’s five sacks, and Detroit enters the game second in the NFL in defending the run (88.8 yards allowed per game).

--Jared Ramsey

Detroit Lions fans tailgate in single-digit weather

Shawn Rowden, 36, of Linden, right, tailgates with his wife, Jessica, and son, Rory, ahead of the Lions’ playoff game against the L.A. Rams on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

On a blisteringly cold Sunday with the temperature diving toward zero degrees three hours before kickoff, devout Detroit Lions fans managed to brave the icy winds for their tailgating traditions. Shawn Rowden, 36 of Linden, said the weather wasn’t going to force him indoors - not on this day.

“It’s just not the same,” Rowden said in a parking lot west of Ford Field. With the playoff stakes so high, Rowden said, he might blame himself if the game didn't go well and he'd abandoned his pregame ritual. Plus, it was important to show the other team how committed Lions' fans can be. He wore a Lions jersey over a Lions costume with a full mane, which provided some insulation.

Rowden and other fans in downtown Detroit shivered in 8-degree weather. But that wasn't stopping them from bundling up and celebrating the Lions ahead of their first home playoff game in three decades. Generations of Lions fans have waited - although not always impatiently - for the team's success.

Read more on the Lions tailgate scene, complete with a hot tub.

--Clara Hendrickson and Dana Afana

