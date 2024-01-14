With temps plunging toward zero, tailgating Detroit Lions fans say no sweat

Shawn Rowden, 36, of Linden, right, tailgates with his wife, Jessica, and son, Rory, ahead of the Lions’ playoff game against the L.A. Rams on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

On a blisteringly cold Sunday with the temperature diving toward zero degrees three hours before kickoff, devout Detroit Lions fans managed to brave the icy winds for their tailgating traditions. Shawn Rowden, 36 of Linden, said the weather wasn’t going to force him indoors - not on this day.

“It’s just not the same,” Rowden said in a parking lot west of Ford Field. With the playoff stakes so high, Rowden said, he might blame himself if the game didn't go well and he'd abandoned his pregame ritual. Plus, it was important to show the other team how committed LIons' fans can be. He wore a Lions jersey over a Lions costume with a full mane, which provided some insulation.

Eric Thornton, 34 of Romeo, has tailgated with his friends since 2005, and on Sunday he sat in another lot near the stadium, sipping a Labatt beer as he sat next to a fire pit. Friends and family joined him for a potluck spread that included brisket and chicken. Thornton called the game in Detroit “one of those dreams” fans have long imagined.

Eric Thornton, 34, of Romeo, dons blue glasses and a blue hat in front of a fire pit set up to stay warm as he joined family and friends for their tailgating tradition Sunday, Jan.14, 2024 for the Lions’ playoff game.

Win or lose, the Lions’ game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams would make history. It marks the teams’ first home playoff game within Detroit’s city limits since 1957. On the eve of the competition, iconic buildings in and near downtown were aglow with Lions’ blue. The top of Michigan Central lit up with the teams’ signature color while streaks of blue light circled their way around Motor City Casino. A giant Lions jersey adorning the iconic Spirit of Detroit statute at the bottom of Woodward Avenue outside city hall whipped in the wind Sunday morning.

“I think regardless of what way it goes, at least we’re able to create some memories that will last for a long time,” Thornton said.

--Clara Hendrickson

Brian Postma, left, and his brother Adam Postma, both of Grand Rapids, honor their mother, a devoted Detroit Lions fan, who recently died. The two would take their mother to games each year and they hoped Sunday she could help from above with a victory for the Lions..

Watching for mom, in honor of a diehard fan

Hours before game time, fans in downtown Detroit shivered in 8-degree weather, but that wasn't stopping them from bundling up and celebrating the Lions ahead of their first home playoff game in three decades.

Generations of Lions fans have waited -- although not always impatiently -- for the teams' success.

Brothers Adam and Brian Postma, both of Grand Rapids, before 5 p.m. said they were heading to the game on behalf of their mother, a devoted fan who died of dementia and would have loved to see her team make it this far in the season. The two strutted along Brush Street toward Ford Field, wearing sweatshirts commemorating their mother with an image of her smiling and showing off her Lions-themed manicure.

“She was a diehard Lions fan. We took her to the game for the last five years,” Adam Postma said. “She never missed a game for the last 10 years.

“Hopefully she’ll be pulling some strings up there for us to pull out the victory.”

The brothers couldn't miss the opportunity to watch the team play in person, for themselves and their mother.

“We used to take her with us every year, and she loved it," Brian Postma said. "They’re in the playoffs, we’re wearing her with us."

--Dana Afana

Scott Millington gathered his friends for a tailgate on Madison Street ahead of the Detroit Lions playoff game against the L.A. Rams. Millington has photographed tailgates of every home game this year and plans to launch a book of photographs showcasing Detroit’s tailgate culture ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A tailgater on a mission

Sunday’s frigid temperatures didn't stop Scott Millington and his friends from running a tent full of drinks and snacks on Madison Street. In fact, it helped Millington prepare a book dedicated to Detroit's football social scene.

The 34-year-old based in Detroit has been photographing tailgates at “every single” Detroit Lions home game with the goal of creating a book of portraits to show off the city's enthusiasm for the home team.

“As a photographer, I love documenting moments. A lot of people see what’s happening at Ford Field but don’t see what’s happening here. Some people I’ve met traveled from Buffalo to come to every home game … some people come from the U.P., that’s a huge drive,” Millington said. “Some people have seen every loss.”

He plans to roll out a published book ahead of the NFL draft in April.

For the Lions to make it this far, Millington said, the home playoff tailgate will likely stand out to him the most because of the historical moment.

“We haven’t seen it in 30 years,” Millington said. “I’ve seen a lot, I’ve seen them lose … it’s just kind of cool.”

Millington shares his photography to his Instagram page @sapmillington.

--Dana Afana

