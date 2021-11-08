Detroit Lions' Darren Fells asks for release after getting benched vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Darren Fells tumbled out of the playing rotation in recent weeks. Now, the veteran tight end is looking for a new home.

Fells asked the Detroit Lions for his release Monday, and the team plans to grant his request by placing him on waivers.

Because it is after the trade deadline, all NFL players are subject to waivers when cut.

In his second stint with the Lions, Fells caught four passes for 43 yards while playing primarily as the No. 2 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson this fall.

He was inactive for a Week 8 loss to Philadelphia Eagles, when the Lions used undrafted free agent Brock Wright, a practice squad call-up, as their backup tight end.

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams during the second half at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Wright, who played 16 snaps each of the past two games, is a candidate for a promotion to the 53-man roster as the Lions (0-8) continue to build towards the future.

Earlier this season, the Lions released veteran linebacker Jamie Collins to give Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie Derrick Barnes more playing time. Last week, they cut receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) from injured reserve. And in training camp, they released unproductive veteran Breshad Perriman, who signed to be their No. 2 receiver this season.

NFL Network reported Monday that the Lions also are returning backup quarterback Tim Boyle to practice from injured reserve.

Boyle has been out since undergoing thumb surgery in the preseason. The Lions now have three weeks to return him to the active roster or keep him on IR for the season.

