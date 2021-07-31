Details of the Nick Chubb, Browns contract extension

The Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb have reached a contract extension that ties him to the team for another three seasons. With one year remaining on his rookie contract, Chubb contract will run through the 2024 season.

A second-round pick out of Georgia, Chubb has outplayed his draft position. In 2019, the Browns running back had the second-most rushing yards in the NFL. Despite sharing carries with Kareem Hunt for the second half of the season, Chubb was just 46 yards behind league leader Derrick Henry.

Last year, despite missing four games and having less than 200 carries, the Georgia product still led the team in rushing with 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Rarely one to go down on first contact, Cleveland’s top back has a career average of 5.2 yards per carry and 28 touchdowns.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns and Chubb agreed to an extension worth $36.6 million:

The #Browns and RB Nick Chubb have an agreement in principle on a 3-year contract extension worth $36.6M, per sources. $20M fully guaranteed. A huge deal for the bell cow in Cleveland. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2021

According to Over the Cap, the just over $12 million a year average is sixth-most in the league for running backs. The $20 million guaranteed also places him with the sixth most in the NFL for rushers.

Once the structure of the extension is revealed, we will have further analysis.

With one contract down, Cleveland now turns its attention to Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller. While Mayfield may be the biggest priority, he and Ward have two years left on their first-round deals. Teller, as Chubb was before the extension, is set for free agency at the end of 2021.