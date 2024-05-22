Deshaun Watson returns to the field and throws in Browns first OTA practice

Cleveland Browns fans have been wondering for months about quarterback Deshaun Watson’s recovery from shoulder surgery in November. Though there are still more questions that won’t be answered for a while, Watson seems to be on schedule as he took the field to kick off OTAs on Tuesday.

In the limited video we saw of Watson, there didn’t seem to be any issues with his throwing motion, and everything looked normal from that point of view. As part of his rehab, Watson will not throw in the practice that is open to the media on Wednesday, but the fact that he is back throwing is a positive sign and a step in the right direction.

You can’t learn much from May practices, but with such a unique injury, seeing the videos that were posted is all you can hope for. OTAs continue on Wednesday and Thursday in Berea as the Browns start to lay the foundation for the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire