Browns DE Za’Darius Smith will look a bit different in 2024

The Cleveland Browns re-signed defensive end Za’Darius Smith this offseason, and when he puts the helmet back on as OTAs are getting set to begin, there will be something missing.

Showing off a new look on his Instagram, Smith did something drastic. He has had dreadlocks his entire NFL career, but they are no more as the veteran pass rusher has chopped off the locks and instead will put a clean cut on display this season.

In the video, it even looks like Smith is a bit stunned to see his locks laying on the table. But hey, maybe it will help him play faster!

This is going to take some time to get used to.

a new look for our guy @zadariussmith 👀💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MzECyWj0mW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 21, 2024

