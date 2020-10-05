Who deserves the blame for the Miami Dolphins’ 31-23 loss to Seattle?

Week 4 for the Miami Dolphins felt a lot like the first quarter of the 2020 season for the Dolphins as a whole. There was plenty of improvements from last year’s lethargic team in the early portions of the 2019 season — but overall this team’s youth and inexperience proved to be too much as the Dolphins butted heads with a superior opponent.

That’s perhaps the most frustrating piece of the puzzle for the Dolphins. This is a team that has had to play two legitimate MVP candidates in the first four games of the season in Josh Allen and Russell Wilson — both of whom have quarterbacked their teams to undefeated 4-0 records. And in Miami’s other loss, the Dolphins entered the season against the greatest coach of all-time,. who enjoyed unveiling a brand new offense for the first time in twenty years. The schedule makers weren’t overly kind to a Dolphins team that needed some generosity if they were going to hit the ground running this season.

But who deserves the bulk of the blame for Miami’s most recent loss, a 31-23 decision against the Seattle Seahawks? Here are our five biggest candidates:

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) attempts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

This was a full-on “Fitztragic” meltdown performance for Ryan Fitzpatrick. One week after he was incredibly in rhythm and seemingly couldn’t miss, Fitzpatrick seemingly couldn’t get anything right against Seattle’s zone coverages early on. While he did endure pressure on both of his two interceptions that seemed to influence his throws, Fitzpatrick threw at least two additional would-be interceptions that were simply just dropped by the defense.

His decision making was poor and he seemed to predesignate his reads on a handful of occasions instead of working progressions to find a more available receiver to target with the football.

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs with the ball around Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

DB Noah Igbinoghene

The rookie had a bad, terrible, no good day against Seattle. With the Dolphins trailing 17-15, the Seattle Seahawks’ headsets reportedly went out, leaving Russell Wilson to operate the offense on his own. And, conveniently enough, that was right about the time that Seattle seemed to find Igbinoghene again and again. There was the deep crosser for a big gain and then the touch pass that came to Igbinoghene’s side of the field — where he was stuck on a block for far too long. Finally, that drive was capped with a looping touchdown from Wilson to David Moore in the back corner of the end zone. Igbinoghene seemed to underestimate the room Wilson had to work with in the end zone on the play, sagging off in his zone before frantically trying to close the gap.

That doesn’t even work in Miami’s most egregious gaffe on defense, Igbinoghene’s poor judgement in the final 20 seconds of the first half — when he jumped down out of deep third coverage to try to jump a throw from Wilson. That play left Moore streaking down the left sideline and gained 57 yards before Wilson promptly got Seattle into the end zone to take a 17-9 lead into halftime less than 30 seconds after Miami kicked a field goal to cut the score to 10-9.

