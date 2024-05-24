Derry come from behind twice to draw with Sligo

Derry City remain second in the League of Ireland table but are now six points behind pacesetters Shelbourne after a 2-2 draw with Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell.

Reece Hutchinson opened the scoring in the 18th minute when his effort from a tight angle found the back of the net.

Michael Duffy levelled the game just after the restart following a skilful pass from Pat Hoban.

Niall Morahan put the visitors ahead once again in the 67th minute, before Will Patching converted his penalty in the 83rd minute to rescue a point for the home side.

The result means that Derry drop further behind the league leaders who were the 2-0 victors against Shamrock Rovers this evening.

The home side had a great chance to break the deadlock after just seven minutes when Duffy’s strike from a Hoban cross made Edward McGinty produce a great reaction save.

However, it was the visitors who opened the scoring when Hutchinson clipped the ball over stopper Brian Maher and into the top right-hand corner.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men struggled to create chances to level the game before the half-time whistle with their best chance coming when Patching’s free-kick was sent narrowly wide.

The Candystripes started the second half with intent and levelled the game in the 51st minute when an impressive overhead kick pass from Hoban fell to Duffy in the box, who coolly steered home from close range.

Substitute Patrick McEleney’s strike nearly put the home side in front less than two minutes later, but it was just over the crossbar.

Stopper McGinty then did well to tip a Patching strike that was heading into the top corner over the crossbar. Patching had another opportunity shortly after, but this time he failed to properly connect with Duffy’s pass when left unmarked.

Derry were made to pay for not converting one of their chances when Morahan took advantage of a misplaced clearance by Maher and slotted home.

The home side were awarded a penalty in the 81st minute after Paul McMullan was brought down by Hutchinson in the box. Patching made no mistake with the resulting spot kick and sent his strike into the bottom right-hand corner, past the outstretched McGinty.

In added time, the away side’s keeper had to make a had to make a superb save to stop Shane McEleney’s header and to guarantee the points were shared.