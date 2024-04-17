Derrick Henry on Lamar Jackson: You can tell he’s a great leader

Derrick Henry is officially a Raven after signing a two-year deal and reporting to the Under Armour Performance Center for the start of offseason workouts.

The Ravens are in Phase One of the program, and Henry has watched Jackson interact with teammates. He clearly understands why the two MVPs are so highly thought of in Baltimore.

Henry on Lamar Jackson: “you can tell he’s a great leader by how everyone flocks to him.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 17, 2024

Jackson returned to Baltimore about twenty pounds lighter, and he looked refreshed after entering the offseason without contract squabbles.

Baltimore led the NFL in rushing last season, and Henry has led the league in rushing yards (9,502) since he was drafted and entered the league in 2016.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire