Derek Carr could get closer to a rare feat by beating his former team

Don’t be surprised if the New Orleans Saints play the Las Vegas Raiders season opener. Neither team’s cache is particularly high, so the NFL likely won’t push them as marquee matchup. Derek Carr playing his former team is enough to schedule it as a season opener, even if it’s a 12 noon game. Carr certainly has that game circled.

Toppling his former team would be a form of revenge and also get Carr closer to a rare feat. In his decade-long career, Carr has defeated 27 of the 32 teams in the NFL. That leaves the Raiders as one of five teams the quarterback has never defeated. This will be his first chance in 2024.

Only four quarterbacks have ever achieved this feat: Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. That would put Carr among a rare group. He finds himself winless against the Raiders, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. New Orleans plays every team other than the Vikings this season. Carr isn’t a future hall of famer, but he’s surprisingly sneaking up on a rare feat.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire