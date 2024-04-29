Derby promotion a 'dream' farewell for Bird

Max Bird scores in his last Derby game [PA Media]

Max Bird said scoring a farewell goal to help seal Derby County’s promotion to the Championship was a dream come true.

The 23-year-old midfielder and Rams academy graduate has remained on loan with his boyhood club after he was sold to Bristol City in January.

He marked his 200th and final appearance for Derby by scoring a stunning opening goal in Saturday’s win against Carlisle United that ended the club’s two-year stay in League One.

“It’s the perfect send-off,” Bird told BBC radio Derby.

“It’s exactly how I dreamed of it. I've visualised this moment, wanted it to be like this and it is exactly how I imagined it."

Bird's early goal at Pride Park had the sold-out crowd of 31,027 in a euphoric mood almost from the outset.

Warne said the goal brought tears to his eyes - and not just because it had the Rams on course to return to the Championship.

Bird was still a teenager at the start of a fledgling professional career when his father died in 2019.

"It upsets me to think that when he scored, I bet the first thing he thought of was his dad," said Warne.

"Because I know being a father, if that was my son scoring a goal, even on the park, I’d be buzzing - but to score in front of 30,000 for your childhood club is pretty priceless."

Injury has limited Bird's influence on Derby's quest for promotion but the midfielder has made good on his vow to get the Rams back up before he leaves for now-Championship rivals Bristol City.

Warne said Bird has been "impeccable" since his playing future was decided on transfer deadline day in February and that he "would be sorely missed".

"He is a classy kid and his departure from the club has been classy," Warne said.

Bird said he would "forever be grateful" to Derby and its supporters, who embraced him as a local hero after Saturday's victory sparked a pitch invasion.

"Moments like this, I'll never forget," Bird said. "I'll never forget the fans singing my name.

"They have been fantastic with me and I can't thank them enough."