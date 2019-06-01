Deontay Wilder announces Tyson Fury rematch following Luis Ortiz fight

We’re finally getting the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch the boxing world has hoped for since the pair’s controversial draw last December. They just have to each win their next fights first.

Wilder announced the fight had been set through Twitter on Friday, but noted that his other big rematch against Luis Ortiz will come first.

Well, As I always say I’m the realest Champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my Controversial

Fights ASAP‼️



Luis Ortiz @kingkongboxing is first then Tyson Fury @Tyson_Fury Next. pic.twitter.com/dcu2byb6y2 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 31, 2019

Wilder had previously announced he would take on Ortiz again, likely in September. With the WBC heavyweight champ focused on that in the coming months, the Wilder-Fury rematch will take place in early 2020 according to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger.

Another report from the Daily Star’s Chris McKenna indicated the fight is contingent on Wilder beating Ortiz and Fury beating little-known opponent Tom Schwarz in June.

Wilder v Fury 2 is a done deal if Fury beats Schwarz, wins in September and Wilder beats Ortiz in September. Expected to be in January.



Frank Warren said: "This is really exciting news. There will be more news to follow but right now Tyson has a fight on June 15" — Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) May 31, 2019

Schwarz is not expected to be a significant trouble for Fury, though Ortiz could be another story for Wilder. The Cuban took Wilder into the 10th round for just the third time in his career last year and looked strong early in the fight.

The timing of this announcement also serves a purpose of upstaging WBA, IBF and WBO champ Anthony Joshua’s United States debut on Saturday against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Fans have waited ages to see Joshua take on either Fury or Wilder, and announcing the pair’s fight on the eve of a Joshua fight could be another not-so-subtle poke in an extended back-and-forth.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder is going down again. (Getty Images)

