Denver wins Frozen Four title at the X with a local flare

Who said the NCAA men's Frozen Four in St. Paul didn't have a bold Minnesota presence, even with the Gophers or any other state team absent from college hockey's premier event?

Two days after Tristan Broz, a Bloomington native and ex-Gopher, scored the overtime winner for Denver in a semifinal win over Boston University, Jared Wright, a former St. Thomas Academy standout from Burnsville, broke a scoreless tie in the second period for the Pioneers and sent them on their way to a 2-0 victory over Boston College in the national championship game.

Rieger Lorenz, a second-round draft pick by the Wild, stretched Denver's lead in the second period to 2-0 to add some more Minnesota spice.

Pioneers goalie Matt Davis was outstanding, making 35 saves, including an amazing third-period stop as the Xcel Energy Center crowd of 18,694 roared. All of this against a Boston College team, stacked with four NHL first-round draft picks, that hadn't been shut out all season.

The victory gave Denver (32-9-3) it second national championship in the past three years and its record 10th overall, breaking a tie with Michigan. The Pioneers, the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament, ended a 15-game winning streak for No. 1 overall seed Boston College (34-6-1). The win was Denver's second this season against the Eagles, following a 4-3 triumph in Chestnut Hill, Mass., in October.

Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler made 24 saves.

Denver got the game's first scoring chance after a center-ice turnover by the Eagles, but Fowler denied Miko Matikka at 1:11 of the first. At 2:48, Boston College's Andre Gasseau had an open net on a rebound but hit the pipe with his shot.

Five minutes into the first, Denver started dictating play, spending a long stretch in the BC zone and not allowing the Eagles to get a shot on goal until 7:41 had expired.

That first shot nearly put Boston College up, but Davis denied Eagles freshman phenom Will Smith with a stick save on a short breakaway.

Davis was sharp again at 11:12, stopping Gabe Perrault and Smith in succession as the Eagles began to win puck battles.

The period ended with no score and Denver up 8-5 in shots on goal. The Pioneers benefitted from a 12-5 showing on faceoffs in the opening 20 minutes.

Boston College pressured Denver two minutes into the second period when Jamie Armstrong and Colby Ambrosio forced Davis to make back-to-back saves.

At 4:31 of the second, Denver got the game's first power play when Boston College's Mike Posma hammered McKade Webster into the boards, drawing a two-minute boarding call. Fowler made a save on Jack Devine in the slot, and the Eagles gave up nothing else in killing the penalty.

The Eagles nearly took the lead at 9:22 when Davis made back-to-back stops on Gasseau and Eamon Powell.

On the next shift, Wright put the Pioneers up 1-0 when his sharp-angle shot hit the left post behind Fowler and caromed off Fowler's back and into the open goal.

Wright had another scoring chance at 12:55, breaking in alone on Fowler, but the freshman goalie made a pad save. Fowler came up big again at 14:02, denying Denver's Aidan Thompson on a rush.

The Pioneers were buzzing, and they extended the lead to 2-0 at 15:13 when Lorenz took a pass from defenseman Zeev Buium and wired a shot past Fowler.

Boston College got its first power play at 1:29 of the third when Webster was called for holding. Davis kept the Eagles off the board with a spectacular diving save of a point-blank shot by Ryan Leonard as the Pioneers killed the penalty.

At 12:06 of the third, Boston College went on the power play when Devine was called for tripping. Again, the Pioneers killed the penalty as Davis made four saves.

Boston College coach Greg Brown pulled Fowler for an extra attacker with 2:37 left. Davis made five more saves the rest of the way, and the Pioneers had their 10th national championship.