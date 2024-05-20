Denver falls short in game 7 against the Timberwolves 98-90

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —The Denver Nuggets’ reign ended with a 98-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in game seven, concluding their season in a shocking fashion. Denver had climbed back after losing the first two games at home and even took a 3-2 series lead, but then blew it, including a brutal 45-point loss in game six.

Nikola Jokic did all he could, scoring 34 points, grabbing 19 rebounds, and dishing out seven assists, but he needed 28 shots to get there. Jokic played all but 84 seconds of the first half. Jamal Murray led all scorers with 35 points, but it wasn’t enough. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels each scored 23 points for Minnesota, while Anthony Edwards was kept in check, shooting just 6-of-24.

Game seven mirrored game one, with the Timberwolves’ offense coming alive in the second half and Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid delivering in the clutch. Denver dominated the hustle stats early, out-rebounding Minnesota 31-21 and racking up 14 second-chance points, but they underestimated the Timberwolves’ toughness.

Minnesota now advances to face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Denver’s season ends here, but it has been an exciting journey. Stay tuned, as the playoffs continue to heat up.

