Denver at Dallas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Denver at Dallas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Denver (4-4), Dallas (6-1)

Denver at Dallas Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

The defense is good enough.

This isn’t that strong a team overall, and the defensive numbers are helped way too much by an easy start to the season, but it’s managed to hang tough through some strange losses and came up with the win it had to have to possibly get the season going.

Washington was able to run, but it was held to just ten points. The Denver defense is great on third downs, it’s doing a decent enough job of controlling the clock, and it should be able to much things up just enough to get Dallas to play at its level.

With Jerry Jeudy back last week, now the weapons are starting to come together – this is when the passing game has to break out, because …

Why Dallas Will Win

Dallas will run again.

Getting a win over Minnesota without Dak Prescott was one of those moments great teams need to have.

Cooper Rush was terrific as the Cowboys stole the game away, but now Prescott is back, and now the ground game should return. It’s not that Minnesota dared the Cowboys to throw and loaded up on Zeke and company, but …

Denver can’t do that.

The Broncos were great against the miserable ground games to start the year, but Cleveland went off for close to 200 rushing yards – and without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt – a few weeks ago, and Washington ran for over 100 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver has allowed over 100 rushing yards in four of its last five games, and now it’ll be the Cowboys’ turn to get everything going.

Story continues

After running for just 78 yards last week, here comes a 150 yard day for a Dallas attack that will pick up where it left off at New England before the bye.

Denver at Dallas Prediction, Line

Dalls 30, Denver 21

Line: Dallas -10, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

