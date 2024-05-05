Denny Hamlin: 'This is the year' he wins the NASCAR championship

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Denny Hamlin is calling his shot again.

The perennial NASCAR Cup Series title contender and past championship runner-up made another bold claim during Sunday’s pre-race show on FS1 at Kansas Speedway. Egged on by FOX Sports analyst and former Cup driver Clint Bowyer, Hamlin declared he would win the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

“This is it. This is the year,” Hamlin told FOX Sports. “This is the year it’s going to happen.”

"This is it. This is the year it's gonna happen."- 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Denny Hamlin? pic.twitter.com/aUmpj2Yvvq — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 5, 2024

It’s not the first time Hamlin has made that assertion — most recently stating “it’s our year” after winning the 2023 playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway last fall. One week ago, Hamlin won at Dover Motor Speedway to score his third win of 2024 — and just days after calling his shot on his podcast, “Actions Detrimental.”

“The Great Hambino” came through, leading a race-high 136 laps and celebrating at the start/finish line, swinging the checkered flag like a baseball bat in his best Babe Ruth impersonation.

Whether Hamlin finally pulls through and wins a title in his 19th full-time season at the Cup level remains to be seen, but momentum seems to be favoring Hamlin and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team through the first third of the year.

First, he’ll have to get through Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, where he will roll off from the 14th position.