Denny Hamlin support NASCAR in-season tournament; Fans support ... Denny Hamlin? Social media reacts.

On Monday, NASCAR announced that a five-race, in-season tournament would be implemented in 2025 with the winner claiming a $1 million prize.

It didn't take long for drivers and fans to take to social media.

That included Denny Hamlin, who posited the idea on his podcast last year to glowing reviews. NASCAR didn't formally credit Hamlin, which, in an amazing twist of fate, left the sport's unquestioned heel being championed by people online.

Still, Hamlin took to social media to offer his support, tweeting: "This is such a win for our sport and drivers..."

The five-race series will encompass all five events set to be aired by TNT next year. Recently, it was announced that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the TNT broadcasts.

Hamlin was hardly the only NASCAR dignitary to react to the news. And fans were quick to come to Hamlin's defense.

Here's a look at what social media was saying in the aftermath of the announcement:

Come on, can't our guy Denny Hamlin get a little credit here?

NASCAR QNA: After Darlington, Chris Buescher needs a sticker, Tyler Reddick needs a razor

This is such a win for our sport and drivers. Many story lines will made during this 5 week period. I will collect my 1M royalty next season 😉. https://t.co/vD6bTuCddH — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 13, 2024

Coming in 2025: The @NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Tournament, which will play out across TNT Sports' five summer Cup Series races.🏁🏆



“This just gives you this extra dynamic where every race of those five races means a little bit more." — TNT Sports' Craig Barry https://t.co/BLrjZHWZLi — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsUS) May 13, 2024

Im so excited about this idea! I can't wait to see it next season!



NASCAR Announces 2025 In-Season Tournament | Initial Reaction And Breakdown pic.twitter.com/MEki5sduWj — epiccw.net 🫰🐐 (@Epiccw47) May 13, 2024

Thank you, Denny! Great idea! — David Maddox (@DavidMa10425452) May 13, 2024

Props to @dennyhamlin for coming up with this. No matter how you feel about him, he definitely brings good ideas to the sport. Looking forward to seeing how this plays out. #Nascar https://t.co/u3uA3oXMW9 — Armchair Banter (@ArmchairBanter1) May 13, 2024

THANK YOU DENNY! And thanks to NASCAR for making this an official part of the season. Nothing but a great move! — Ricky Hardin (@HardintheWall) May 13, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Drivers, fans react to NASCAR in-season tournament on TNT in 2025