Denny Hamlin support NASCAR in-season tournament; Fans support ... Denny Hamlin? Social media reacts.

ryan pritt, daytona beach news-journal
·2 min read

On Monday, NASCAR announced that a five-race, in-season tournament would be implemented in 2025 with the winner claiming a $1 million prize.

It didn't take long for drivers and fans to take to social media.

That included Denny Hamlin, who posited the idea on his podcast last year to glowing reviews. NASCAR didn't formally credit Hamlin, which, in an amazing twist of fate, left the sport's unquestioned heel being championed by people online.

Still, Hamlin took to social media to offer his support, tweeting: "This is such a win for our sport and drivers..."

The five-race series will encompass all five events set to be aired by TNT next year. Recently, it was announced that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the TNT broadcasts.

Hamlin was hardly the only NASCAR dignitary to react to the news. And fans were quick to come to Hamlin's defense.

Here's a look at what social media was saying in the aftermath of the announcement:

Come on, can't our guy Denny Hamlin get a little credit here?
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Drivers, fans react to NASCAR in-season tournament on TNT in 2025