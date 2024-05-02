Advertisement

Demolition of RFK Stadium may proceed

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

It will be impossible for the Washington Commanders to truly turn the page on the Dan Snyder era without finding a new stadium to replace the craphole in which they currently play.

They could be moving toward a move back to D.C.

Via J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the National Park Service has determined that the demolition of RFK Stadium can proceed.

The conclusion was supported by a finding that removal of the facility won't create any negative impact on the environment — natural, cultural, or human.

While nothing was said about a new stadium being placed there, it's noteworthy that, 27 years after the franchise vacated the venue, it's finally coming down. That clears a path for a new stadium to be built.

In theory.

The Commanders, given their location, have the ability to leverage three different governments — Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. — for the best deal possible. At this point, anything will be better than where they currently play.