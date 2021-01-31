Demarai Gray joins Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen from Leicester

Demarai Gray has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Leicester on a deal running to the summer of 2022, the German club have announced.

The 24-year-old winger had been with the Foxes since January 2016 and claimed a Premier League winners’ medal that season.

He made a total of 133 top-flight appearances for the club, with only one of those coming this season.

🚨 TRANSFER NEWS 🚨 Demarai Gray joins Bayer 04 from @LCFC ✍️! pic.twitter.com/ghumQF412O — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 31, 2021

In quotes on Bayer Leverkusen’s official website, Gray described the move as a “great opportunity to gain new experience abroad at a very attractive club.”

He added: “The whole world was watching when the Bundesliga was the first big league to start playing again last year after the break caused by the coronavirus. I like German football.

“I’ve seen how Bayer 04 attack, are aggressive with great technique going forward and like to dictate the game through possession. I’ll fit in well. I can and I would like to develop here and be successful with this attractive team.”

🗣 Demarai Gray: “I saw Bayer 04 playing attacking football, going forward aggressively and dictating the game with possession. I’ll fit in well. I can and would like to develop myself further here and be successful with this attractive team.” — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 31, 2021

Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes said: “Demarai Gray is a tricky, very fast and penetrating winger who will give our attacking game an additional boost.

“He’s capable of winning out in fast one-on-ones and bringing his team-mates into play. Thanks to his experience in the Premier League, Demarai is a player who can help us straight away.”

Managing director Rudi Voller said: “Demarai is an unpredictable forward who will give us more options for the rest of the season.”