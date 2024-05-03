DeMar DeRozan could be a logical target for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have some decisions to make. The front office is expected to make some changes during the offseason. The aim is likely to give Steph Curry the best chance at adding another championship to his resume. However, Steve Kerr’s team is also littered with young talent.

As such, the Warriors must decide between adding another veteran star, or a younger player who can bridge the gap between the two timelines within the team’s roster. Should Golden State opt toward adding another veteran ahead of the new season, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II has listed DeMar DeRozan as a logical target.

“Approaching 35 and would be good for the Warriors for similar reasons — a clear upgrade as an offensive cog,” Thompson reasoned. “His midrange game and isolation ability would add a new wrinkle to the Warriors offense. He’d thrive at the end of games while teams focus on smothering Curry. He doesn’t help much defensively, though, and hasn’t historically done much off the ball.”

DeRozan will be a free agent this summer. The Warriors would likely look to acquire him via a sign-and-trade. DeRozan would give Golden State a mid-range weapon who can create his own shot and has proven to be a reliable playmaker when called upon. He could thrive given the spacing on Kerr’s roster.

The move would also make sense for DeRozan, as it would give him an opportunity to potentially contend for a championship. However, given his production for the Chicago Bulls this season, Golden State would undoubtedly face some competition for him during free agency.

