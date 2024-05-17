Delta adding flights to KCI for college football season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delta Air Lines will be adding new flights to Kansas City International Airport for college football season.

There will be 56 nonstop flights and 5,600 seats added for fans to travel from for the most anticipated games from August 30 through Dec. 1.

That includes when Mizzou heads to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 26. Delta is offering special nonstop flights from KCI to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM).

The flight departs from KCI on Friday, Oct. 25 at 3:55 p.m. and is estimated to land at BHM at 5:50 p.m.

The return flight is set for Sunday, Oct. 27, departing BHM at 12 p.m. and landing at KCI at 1:56 p.m.

Mizzou is expected to compete for a College Football Playoff spot this season after coming off a 2023 season that saw them win the Cotton Bowl and finish second in the SEC East.



