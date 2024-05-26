Delay expected at Indianapolis 500 as fans are evacuated from speedway amid severe thunderstorm warning
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Delay expected at Indianapolis 500 as fans are evacuated from speedway amid severe thunderstorm warning.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Delay expected at Indianapolis 500 as fans are evacuated from speedway amid severe thunderstorm warning.
Kim Van Gundy's obituary only said she died 'unexpectedly.'
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is scheduled to take place Sunday with the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
The field for the 108th Indianapolis 500 features eight former winners and a fifth driver attempting to race both the 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
Carlisle has not been happy with the officiating through two games of their series with the Knicks.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
P.J. Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points to help the Mavericks pull off a huge win in Game 2 on Thursday night.
Gobert again tangled with infamous NBA referee Scott Foster, and once again he comes out the poorer man — literally.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.