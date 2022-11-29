Deion Sanders says he has an offer to coach at Colorado: 'They're not the only ones'

Deion Sanders is a hot name on the coaching carousel after his success at Jackson State. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Deion Sanders has a job offer.

The Jackson State football coach told reporters on Monday that the University of Colorado has offered him its head coaching position, confirming a Saturday report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. He also said that other schools have expressed interests in his coaching services.

"The report is true and they're not the only ones," Sanders said on a teleconference. "I would be a liar if I told you they didn't. You know they did. I know they did. So it is what it is."

Sanders declined to elaborate on who else he had reached out.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not the only ones," Sanders said.

Sanders is best known as a Hall of Fame cornerback who starred for the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. He's coached at Jackson State since 2020. After a 4-3 record during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Jackson State went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 this season ahead of Saturday's SWAC championship game against Southern.

Sanders has proven an adept recruiter and scored a recruiting coup in 2021 when he lured the nation's No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter to Jackson State. Hunter flipped to Jackson State after initially committing to Sanders' college program Florida State. He's the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to an HBCU and the first five-star prospect to play for an FCS program.

Colorado fired head coach Karl Dorrell in October in the midst of a 1-11 campaign. The Buffaloes finished their season on Saturday with a 63-21 loss at home to Utah under interim head coach Mike Sanford. The program hasn't confirmed an offer to Sanders or made any public statements regarding the details of its coaching search.

Sanders has openly expressed interest in coaching a Power 5 school during his tenure at Jackson State. He didn't divulge on Monday if he's interested in accepting the Colorado job. He vowed to not let the news of the coaching search become a distraction from Saturday's game against Southern.

"Attention ain’t nothing knew to me," Sanders said. "Like, come on. I’m not being braggadocious — that’s a wonderful word, isn’t it? I just came up with that. But this isn’t new to me. Being in the spotlight isn’t new to me.”

Sanders was previously linked to the head-coaching vacancy at Auburn. The program filled the position on Monday when it hired former Ole Miss and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze.